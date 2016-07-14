Prime Day was Amazon's biggest day in the history of the company

Amazon’s very own shopping holiday, Prime Day, saw

customer orders around the world shoot up 60%, making it the largest day of sales by volume for the online retailer in its history.

Amazon is calling it its “biggest day ever.”

Even as people worry about the death of TV, televisions and streaming devices were the top sellers. Amazon’s Fire TV stick snagged the top spot, but customers also purchased over 90,000 TVs.

Alexa-supported devices were also hot items. Customers bought over two and a half times as many Amazon Echo smart speakers compared to last year’s Prime Day.

While Amazon sold three times as many Amazon devices this Prime Day, CNBC reported that smaller retailers which vend their products through the web services didn’t see a bump in sales.

But the company emphasises that this year’s Prime Day was an even better value to customers. In total, Prime member across the globe saved over twice as much on their Prime Day purchases as compared to last year’s event.

“We’ll definitely be doing this again,” Greg Greeley, Amazon’s vice president of Prime, announced on Wednesday.

To get a sense of what customers were buying around the world, you can see the top-selling, non-Amazon items here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

