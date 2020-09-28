Amazon has confirmed the date of its much-hyped Prime Day for 2020 – here's what you need to know

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday October 13.

It offers Amazon Prime members sales across Amazon devices, electronics, fashion, toys and more.

There are also early offer deals available for members who haven’t signed up to Audible, Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon Prime Day is coming.

Amazon’s massive annual sales event – which you can read more about here – kicks off at 12am AEDT on Tuesday 13 October, with local deals running for 48 hours until 11.59pm on Wednesday 14 October. Better yet, Aussie Prime Members can get access to US deals until 6pm Thursday 15 October – equating to 66 hours of deals.

There will be sales across a whole range of categories including Amazon devices, electronics, fashion, beauty, food, toys and more. It’s a chance to snap up a bargain from brands like Samsung, Bosch and even Huggies.

Plus, Amazon Australia has a ‘Shop local’ store with products from hundreds of Australian small businesses.

“We’re excited to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access fantastic savings across tens of thousands of products from international and Aussie brands across all categories for Prime Day this year,” Amazon Australia Country Manager Matt Furlong said in a statement.

“In addition, to help customers discover more local brands on Amazon.com.au, we are proud to put small Australian businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store on Prime Day and beyond.”

From Monday, Prime members can also get early exclusive offers and deals. Those who haven’t tried Music Unlimited can get four months of the streaming service for $0.99.

Prime members who haven’t got Audible yet can get a three-month free trial and those yet to try Kindle Unlimited can get a three-month subscription for free from October 1. On top of that, Prime members can rent movies starting from $0.99 from 12am on Wednesday 7 October.

To become an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and you have the option of paying $6.99 a month or an annual membership for $59 afterward.

