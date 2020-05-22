Amazon Prime Day will reportedly be in September — 2 months later than usual

REUTERS/Phil Noble

Amazon is expected to hold its annual Prime Day in September, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

The company is steadily preparing to return to pre-pandemic level operations.

In April, Reuters reported Amazon was delaying Prime Day until at least August, and expected to absorb a $US100 million loss due to the shift.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day, its biggest sales event of the year, will be held in September instead of July, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal’s Dana Mattioli.

Amazon declined to comment on the report when contacted by Business Insider.

The move is a step toward ramping up the company’s production to a more standard, pre-pandemic level of operation, although shipping times are not expected to be back to the same speed as before the outbreak, the report said.

The event was already pushed off to at least August, costing the company $US100 million, but the company is expected to be able to handle higher levels of shipments by September.

Prime Day, which was a 48-hour event in 2019, features discounts on a range of items including Amazon devices, popular electronics, and clothing. Last year, Amazon reported it sold close to 200 million items during the 2-day event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.