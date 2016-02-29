Amazon Prime could be launching in Australia with its new 'Top Gear' show

Picture: Getty Images

Amazon’s streaming video service could soon be launching in Australia, shaking up the current battle between Netflix, Presto and Stan.

The AFR is reporting that industry sources have said Amazon wants to use the launch of its new motoring show with ex-Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May to give it big publicity opportunities at launch.

The internet retailer was said to be scouting the local streaming market in late 2015, as well as having chats with rights holders about possible launch deals.

However, it’s not believed that Amazon has inked any significant rights deals, and if it were to launch around August, which is when the new Clarkson, Hammond and May show is tipped to launch, their content will be much less than Netflix’s when it launched in March 2015.

If the plans to launch in Australia don’t come to fruition, Amazon’s other option will be to license their new motoring show to a TV network, similar to what Netflix did before its launch locally.

The first two seasons of “Orange is the New Black”, as well as “House of Cards”, were both available on Foxtel before Netflix arrived in Australia, which hyped up the streaming service’s original content and gave it a great platform to launch off. Netflix is now estimated to have over 1 million customers.

Currently Amazon’s streaming video service is offered as part of Amazon’s $99 a year Prime service, which not only offers that but also free two-day delivery on items bought on Amazon and access to its music streaming service.

