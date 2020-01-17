An Amazon Prime Air partner is laying off 1,600 workers as Amazon brings more jobs in-house

Ted S. Warren / AP Images

Amazon partner Pinnacle Logistics is laying off more than 1,600 workers based at Baltimore-Washington International airport, Business Insider has learned.

Pinnacle Logistics provides ground services for Amazon’s Prime Air fleet across the US.

Amazon has offered jobs to Pinnacle’s hourly workers who will be laid off, an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider.

A company that services Amazon’sPrime Air fleet is laying off more than 1,600 workers in Maryland as Amazon shifts more jobs in-house, Business Insider has learned.

Texas-based Pinnacle Logistics plans to lay off 1,609 workers based at Baltimore-Washington International airport, the company said in a notice filed Wednesday with the state of Maryland. The layoffs will take effect in mid April, according to the notice.

Pinnacle Logistics is executing the layoffs as Amazon opens a new $US36 million, 200,000-square-foot hub for its Prime Air operations in Baltimore.

“Amazon has been an active member of the Baltimore area business community for several years, and are excited to grow our direct employee base in the area to now include our Baltimore Regional Air Hub,” the spokesperson said. “The hourly Pinnacle Logistics employees have been offered roles as an Amazon associate at their current location.”

A Pinnacle Logistics representative declined to comment on the layoffs when reached by phone on Thursday.

Pinnacle Logistics provides ground services for Amazon’s Prime Air fleet such as the loading and unloading of cargo.

Within the last several months, several other logistics providers that work with Amazon have also announced layoffs.

Letter Ride, Inpax, Urban Mobility Now, and Sheard-Loman Transport announced upward of 2,000 layoffs in October. All four companies deliver Amazon packages to customers’ homes.

