Amazon posted — and then deleted — a job listing for an 'intelligence analyst' to monitor workers' efforts to unionize

Amazon workers protesting the company's policies during the coronavirus pandemic on May 1 in Hawthorne, California.

Amazon posted a job listing this week for an “intelligence analyst” tasked with monitoring workers’ efforts to unionize and reporting back to top executives at the company.

The analyst’s job duties would also include gathering information for use in Amazon’s legal actions, including restraining orders against labour groups, according to the listing.

Amazon deleted the job listing on Tuesday after Business Insider reached out for comment. It was shared widely by labour activists on social media before being taken down.

In a now-deleted job listing posted this week, Amazon advertised that it’s looking to hire an “intelligence analyst” tasked with duties including snooping on workers’ unionization efforts and reporting back to executives about their findings.

It’s a sign of Amazon’s escalating fight to stop its workers from organising. The company has previously turned to unorthodox methods to quash unionization – its subsidiary Whole Foods built a heat map tool specifically for tracking unionization threats,Business Insider reported in April.

The job listing described the role as focused on “labour organising threats against the company,” as well as gathering material for Amazon’s legal action against labour groups who protest the company.

“Individual analysts will work directly with Sr. Corporate Counsel to compile and provide assessments for use in court filings, up to and including restraining orders against activist groups; intelligence assessments are used by Legal to demonstrate to court of law that activist groups harbour intent for continued illegal activity vis-à-vis Amazon,” the listing said.

The position also includes other responsibilities, including gathering information about competitors, geopolitical issues, and even “terrorism” threats that could inform Amazon’s decisions. The analyst would also be expected to create “bespoke risk methodologies” tailored to Amazon’s various business units.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the job listing was taken down shortly after Business Insider contacted Amazon. The listing was shared widely on Twitter Tuesday morning before it was deleted.

Spot the huge, glaring, "OMG did they really spell that out???" problem here: pic.twitter.com/GsQhJDgA66 — Joe Slowik ???? (@jfslowik) September 1, 2020

The job description says the analyst would be responsible for communicating with managers at various levels of Amazon’s chain of command, including regional managers, company vice presidents, and everything in between. Those positions are referred to as “L6-10 stakeholders” in the listing, referencing Amazon’s leadership tiers.

“Analysts must be capable of engaging and informing L7+ ER Principals (attorney stakeholders) on sensitive topics that are highly confidential, including labour organising threats against the company, establish and track funding and activities connected to corporate campaigns (internal and external) against Amazon, and provide sophisticated analysis on these topics,” the listing said.

Labour organising among Amazon workers has been gradually gaining steam in recent months. Warehouse workers organised at least four strikes this year, motivated in part to protest Amazon’s mandatory overtime policy and working conditions amid COVID-19 that they said were unsafe. (Amazon denied this.)

Since then, Amazon fired at least three workers who were outspoken critics of the company’s labour conditions during the pandemic, leading a high-ranking engineer at the company to resign in protest. Amazon has maintained that the workers were fired for other infractions, not for criticising its labour practices.

