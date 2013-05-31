11 Hot Products From Amazon's Brand New Male Grooming Department

Last week, Amazon launched a new Men’s Grooming department on its website, featuring everything from shaving products to male cosmetics.
The online store sells classic and trusted brands like Gillette, Hugo Boss, American Crew, and Dove, as well as editorial content with how-to guides and tips on shaving, styling hair, and skincare regimens.
We asked Amazon to share some of most popular items in their men’s grooming category right now. Guys: Here’s what you need to update your daily routine.
Moisturize your locks with American Crew's shampoo and conditioner. They both use ingredients like panama bark extract so they don't strip natural oils from the hair.
Soothe your skin before shaving with Proraso's Anti Irritation Pre-shaving Cream. It contains no parabens, silicons, mineral oils, or artificial colours and has oatmeal and green tea to calm skin.
With 100% badger hair bristles, the Tweezerman men's shaving brush is ideal for exfoliating skin and distributing lather for a close, old-fashioned shave.
Kenneth Cole Black cologne is a customer favourite on Amazon. It's not too strong, and has a spicy, woodsy scent that's perfect for a client meeting or a date.
This cordless SensoTouch electric razor comfortably shaves wet or dry. It fits the contours of your face, and there's even a trimmer for mustache and side burn grooming, too.
For hair that does exactly what you want, turn to this matte-finish Clay Pomade from Baxter. It separates, defines, and molds hair without making you look over-styled.
Made with Peruvian maca root, this Body Shop deodorant softens skin, but is still tough enough to keep odor at bay with a fresh, natural scent.
The most popular blade razor on Amazon right now is the Schick Hydro 5. It lubricates skin for reduced irritation and has a flip trimmer to use on hard-to-reach areas.
The Dove Men's Plus Care Regimen Kit includes a face wash, face lotion, post shave balm, and shave gel. All of the products are sensitive on skin, and can be bought separately, too.
This Beard and Head Trimmer from Braun has adjustable beard combs in six different settings to touch up everything from stubble to a full beard.
Baxter's After Shave Balm is made with no alcohol, and protects skin from shaving irritation. It hydrates and nourishes skin with aloe, tea tree oil, and menthol for a refreshed face.
