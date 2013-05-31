11 Hot Products From Amazon's Brand New Male Grooming Department

Last week, Amazon launched a new Men’s Grooming department on its website, featuring everything from shaving products to male cosmetics.



The online store sells classic and trusted brands like Gillette, Hugo Boss, American Crew, and Dove, as well as editorial content with how-to guides and tips on shaving, styling hair, and skincare regimens.

We asked Amazon to share some of most popular items in their men’s grooming category right now. Guys: Here’s what you need to update your daily routine.

