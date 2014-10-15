Amazon Pokes Fun At Apple By Giving Away U2's New Album

At last month’s iPhone 6 launch event, Apple inadvertently angered iTunes users when it quietly put U2’s new album in their libraries and smartphones without warning, even though it was free. Amazon hasn’t forgotten about the incident.

The online retail giant is now giving away the deluxe version of U2’s “Songs of Innocence” to its Amazon Prime users, and the company has taken to Twitter to poke some fun over Apple’s misstep by clarifying that Prime users can “add it to your library — we won’t do it for you.”

We first saw the tweet thanks to 9to5Mac.