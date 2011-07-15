Amazon Plans To Beat The iPad On Price With Its Tablet

Photo: AP

Amazon’s tablet will be built with the “bare necessities inside” to save money so it can beat Apple on price, Nick Bilton at the New York Times reports: Amazon has also been working hard to offer a device that is competitively priced compared to other tablets. The person who works the company said Amazon plans to offer its Kindle tablet at a lower price than the Apple iPad, which costs between $500 and $830 depending on memory size and 3G capabilities.



According to an Amazon executive with close ties to Mr. Bezos, who could not be named because of his senior role in the company, Mr. Bezos made a decision after the iPad launched last year to try to lure customers onto the Kindle platform by offering less expensive devices.

