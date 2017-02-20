Amazon shrugs off Brexit with plans to hire 5,000 more staff in the UK

Amazon is planning to hire 5,000 additional staff across the UK this year, bringing total staff in the country to 24,000 people, according to multiple reports.

Shrugging off Brexit, the ecommerce giant said on Monday that the roles would be across three new warehouses (or “fulfillment centres,” as the company calls them), as well as at its offices in London, Cambridge, and Edinburgh.

A number of full-time jobs will also be created at its fashion photography studio in Shoreditch, London.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, reportedly said in a statement (via the BBC): “We are creating thousands of new UK jobs including hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities as we continue to innovate for our customers and provide them with even faster delivery, more selection and better value.”

Amazon’s three new UK warehouses, which will allow Amazon to expand its product range in the country, will be based in Tilbury, Doncaster, and Daventry.

Amazon’s announcement came as travel website Expedia said that it plans to double the size of its London office in Islington. The company intends to take a lease on an additional 138,000 sq ft of office space until 2030.

“We see a lot of opportunity in London given the continued growth of ecommerce and technology industries and the strong pool of talent in the city,” said president of Expedia brand Hotels.com Johan Svanstrom, in a statement seen by Bloomberg.

Since the EU referendum, several of the world’s biggest tech firms have announced plans to significantly expand their operations in the UK.

There were concerns last June that Brexit could force US tech giants like Amazon and Google to put their UK expansion plans on hold.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the news that a number of the jobs will be created in London, according to City A.M..

“Amazon’s commitment to London will deliver new jobs and growth for the economy and offers further proof of our status as a world-class destination for global technology businesses,” he reportedly said.

“Home to some of the world’s top tech talent, London is Europe’s leading technology hub. Amazon’s continued growth in our city is another sign that London remains open to innovation, entrepreneurship and investment from all over the world.”

