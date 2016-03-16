Amazon today is like Walmart in the 1980s, and that should scare anyone in its way

Amazon looks to be planning world domination.

Or, to put a more concrete analogy on it, analysts at RBC Capital Markets think Amazon today looks a lot like Walmart did in the 1980s.

And that, of course, should terrify all of its competitors (and perhaps especially those companies that don’t even know they’re competing with Amazon yet).

“At the core, we think the decisions Amazon is making today parallel those made by Walmart during the 1980s, as the company began to integrate itself more fully with its suppliers to aggressively reduce costs across all aspects of its business, especially the supply chain,” RBC’s John Barnes and team wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

“This can accomplish two things: reduce costs in any way possible and ensure that customers receive goods in a timely manner year round.”

And while Amazon isn’t built around physical stores like Walmart was, here’s a quick graphic that shows how Walmart took over the US in just a few decades. Were Amazon to match this sort of market-share-type growth, well, the world would look a lot different.

Barnes and his team cover the airfreight and surface transportation sector — think FedEx and UPS — and so have taken close order of Amazon’s forays into leasing trucks, planes, and trailers to expand its distribution network.

As we’ve written before, Amazon continues to make moves that make it look less like a company working inside the “internet economy” (or whatever) and more like a company operating in the “real one.”

That is: Amazon increasingly looks less focused on selling the next incremental piece of tech hardware — think Fire Phone — and more interested in delivering groceries and books to your door, together, in less than an hour.

Now, Amazon has always funneled most of its money back into the business, but with investments in things like planes, the company is beginning to make a more focused effort to control every leg of its distribution operation.

RBC writes that these moves from Amazon have, “led to a great deal of concern among investors that Amazon is in the process of actively developing its own internally controlled supply chain capable of moving product across the globe all the way to a customer’s doorstep.” To RBC, this is “partially true.”

They write:

Amazon is trying to build a global supply chain to reduce costs and create deeper customer relationships. Similarly, we believe Amazon is working to create a limited pickup and delivery operation to meet niche customer requirements and to keep the traditional parcel carriers “honest” with regards to pricing and service commitments. However, we do not think the company can yet build a full-scale pickup and delivery business capable of supplanting the likes of UPS, FDX and the USPS.

And this may be the case.

Media companies like Disney and Viacom, however, have discovered in recent months that it isn’t the actual execution of a business-model-shattering package from a competitor that gets investors bailing but merely the threat of as much.

Flickr / Amazon This would be a nightmare for UPS and FedEx. If true.

And RBC acknowledges that shipping stalwarts like UPS and FedEx face the same potential issues, writing that the

threat of a full-scale Amazon logistics operations would “likely lead to much weaker investor sentiment” in their coverage area until the market fully figures out what Amazon is and isn’t up to.

We’d also note that logistics is not the only area where Amazon is making huge investments and creating a major headache for incumbents.

Over the weekend Business Insider UK’s Rob Price published an interview with Amazon’s Werner Vogels, who is in charge of Amazon’s Web Services unit which offers back-end data services to companies via the cloud rather than in-house hardware solutions traditionally offered by IBM, HP, Dell, and others.

And Vogels’ message was clear: Amazon will be dumping money into this business to offer a better services for its customers.

The losers? Amazon’s competitors.

Speaking about Amazon Web Services, Vogels told Price, “Remember, this whole business is about shifting capex to opex, but Amazon still as to put up the capex, and this is a capex-intensive business for us. So anything we can do to increase the cost efficiency of our operations immediately benefits our customers.”

Which could be something you say about cloud-based data center support.

But would also be what you’d say when trying to ship books or groceries faster, too.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

