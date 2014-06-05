Amazon Actually Showed Its New Phone In A Teaser Video

Jay Yarow

Amazon has a big announcement planned for June 18.

It teased the announcement with a video of a bunch of people looking down at something and having their minds blown.

The video is supposed to be mysterious and titillating, but Amazon blew its own secret. It showed the product it’s announcing. See if you can spot it:

Amazon phone tease wideAmazon video

Did you miss it? Take a look again, this time a little zoomed in…

Amazon gif part twoAmazon Video

And if you’re still not seeing it, here via Stefan Constantine, is a still that shows it:

Amazon phoneAmazon video

We’re guessing that Amazon did this intentionally to stoke interest. If this was an accident, the video editor is probably never working at Amazon again.

Amazon phone super closeAmazon video

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

amazon sai-us