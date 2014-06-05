Amazon Actually Showed Its New Phone In A Teaser Video

Amazon has a big announcement planned for June 18.

It teased the announcement with a video of a bunch of people looking down at something and having their minds blown.

The video is supposed to be mysterious and titillating, but Amazon blew its own secret. It showed the product it’s announcing. See if you can spot it:

Did you miss it? Take a look again, this time a little zoomed in…

And if you’re still not seeing it, here via Stefan Constantine, is a still that shows it:

We’re guessing that Amazon did this intentionally to stoke interest. If this was an accident, the video editor is probably never working at Amazon again.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

