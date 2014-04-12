WSJ: Amazon Is Working On A 3-D Smartphone

Amazon is working on a smartphone that will let you see 3-D images without wearing special glasses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of such a device. In fact, WSJ reported the same thing almost a year ago, but we have yet to see such a device. This time, the report says Amazon’s phone will launch in the second half of 2014.

The report also says Amazon has been showing developers the new phone so they can write apps for it in time for the launch.

The phone will use front-facing cameras to track your eyes and alter the images on the screen accordingly so they appear in 3-D.

Amazon has been making a lot of moves in hardware recently. Last week, it launched the Fire TV, a set-top box that lets you stream video over the Internet. It’s very similar to the Apple TV and Roku. It also has its line of Kindle Fire tablets.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment. Typically, Amazon doesn’t comment on stories like these unless it can completely deny them. A recent example is when it shot down a WSJ report that it’s working on a streaming TV network.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

