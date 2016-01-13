Amazon is invading college campuses, and it just planted another flag at UPenn

Amazon is continuing to expand its college empire.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced [email protected], which will see the opening of a central clearing facility where University of Pennsylvania students can pick up and return their Amazon orders.

This is, effectively, one big Amazon Locker located on a college campus.

Amazon already has locations open at UMass and the University of Cincinnati.

Amazon also said it has agreements to open locations at University of California Davis and Berkeley this year.

Earlier this year reports surfaced about how overwhelmed college mailrooms had become as a result of package deliveries.

This was at least in part owing to Amazon’s discounted Prime membership for students, which charges students $49 a year for free two-day shipping, streaming music and video, and other Prime services.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Penn said that over half of packages arriving in its mailrooms were coming from Amazon.

And so Amazon has now taken the step to more tightly partner with colleges to handle these packages together … and of course make it more attractive for students to sign up for Prime (with, you’d think, the hope being that these students will simply start paying the full Prime fare, which is currently $99 a year, when they graduate).

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

