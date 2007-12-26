Amazon Peak Holiday Unit Sales Up ~35% Year-Over-Year

Amazon released its annual holiday season update. Assuming minimal impact from rounding, unit sales on the peak day (Dec 10) jumped as much as 35% year over year, to 5.4 million from 4+ million.

There is no way to use this data point to precisely predict Amazon’s Q4 sales, but the impressive leap is consistent with Amazon’s Q4 revenue being in the upper end of the company’s guidance range. Amazon’s Q4 guidance calls for revenue growth of 28%-37%. eCommerce in general is expected to be up about 20% y/y.

For several reasons, peak unit sales are not a direct analogue for revenue:

One day versus full quarter

Items versus dollars

2006 item sales “exceeded 4 million,” so rounding could be a significant factor

Impact of foreign exchange.

