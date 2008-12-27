Amazon Peak-Day Unit Orders Up Encouraging 17% Year-Over-Year (AMZN)

Hard to draw firm conclusions from single-day data, but Amazon’s holiday season doesn’t appear to have been a washout (AMZN).



Peak-day units ordered rose 17% vs. last year. Peak-day units shipped jumped 44%. The difference between these numbers is likely attributable to Amazon selling a higher percentage of total units (vs. third-party folks.)

These unit sales plus improvements in foreign exchange trends (dollar weakening) should allow Amazon to easily meet consensus revenue growth of around 10%.

Doug Anmuth of Barclays:

AMZN’s announcement this A.M. that it posted another record holiday season should not come as a surprise given the ongoing secular shift toward e-comm., along w/AMZN’s continued mkt share gains, but it appears likely to move the stock some in the N-T given the lack of positive retail news flow & thin overall trading. We remain positive on AMZN shares & we are increasingly comfortable w/our 4Q est. for $6.2B in revs (+9.4%) & $0.34 in GAAP EPS given strengthening of e-comm. into the holiday season (vs. the first 1/2 of 4Q) & recent relief in FX,

AMZN’s peak single day units ordered of 6.3M on Dec 15 was up 17% vs. last year’s peak day Dec 10. This compares to a 35% increase on the 2007 holiday peak day vs. the 2006 peak day.

Peak day units shipped of 5.6M+ vs. 3.9M+ last year was up 44% Y/Y compared to +15% for the comparable figure in 2007 vs. 2006. We believe both peak single day units ordered & shipped are impacted this yr by the tighter holiday shopping season which featured 5 fewer days vs. last yr. Peak shipping units in particular could also be impacted by a higher % of units sold directly by AMZN rather than 3rd-parties.

Release:

Amazon.coms 14th Holiday Season Is Best Ever

Friday December 26, 8:00 am ET

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – News) today announced the 2008 holiday season finished as its best ever, with over 6.3 million items ordered worldwide on the peak day, Dec. 15, which is a record-breaking 72.9 items per second.

Amazon Worldwide 2008 Holiday Facts (includes www.amazon.com, www.amazon.co.uk, www.amazon.de, www.amazon.fr, www.amazon.co.jp and www.amazon.ca):

Amazon shipped to over 210 countries.

One of our most remote shipments was Take Along Thomas & Friends toys, delivered to Unalaska, Alaska.

On the peak day this season, Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network shipped over 5.6 million units.

Amazon shipped over 169,000 units to APO/FPO addresses.

Amazon shipped more than 99 per cent of orders in time to meet holiday deadlines worldwide.

Amazon.com 2008 Holiday Facts (www.amazon.com only):

Amazon.com sold enough “Breaking Dawn” books that stacked end to end they would reach the summit of Mt. Everest eight times.

During the period from Nov. 15 – Dec. 10, Amazon sold one copy of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 every 2.5 minutes.

The weight of all GPS devices sold from Black Friday through December equals the combined weight of 151 Mini Coopers.

Amazon sold enough high-performance headphones that everyone attending the last three Super Bowls could grab a set and rock out.

Amazon Grocery sold enough coffee to give each resident of the highly caffeinated city of Seattle a cup per day for two months.

Amazon sold enough Casio G-Shock watches to outfit every Kanye West fan attending the 2008 Glow in the Dark Tour concert at Madison Square Garden, N.Y.

Amazon sold enough Coldplay CDs that laid side by side they’d stretch from Seattle to Violet Hill (a street in London and the album’s first single) and more than halfway back.

Amazon sold enough Munchkin Mozart Magic Cubes to fill every seat in the Sydney Opera House five times over.

Amazon sold enough Wild Planet Hyper Dash games that the total weight of sets sold is over 81,000 pounds — almost the size of two 747 aircrafts.

Amazon sold enough Spalding basketballs to fill three C-130 cargo planes.

The last One-Day Prime order placed on Dec. 23 in time for Christmas delivery contained a “Dora the Explorer” micro-shell helmet, and was delivered to Sherman Oaks, California on Dec. 24.

The last Same-Day Prime order placed at 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 24 in time for Christmas delivery contained a Pinzon 400-thread-count, 100 per cent Egyptian Cotton Hemstitch full sheet set, and was delivered at 6:12 p.m. to Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 24.

Amazon.com’s Hot Holiday Bestsellers (Nov. 15 through Dec. 19 based on units ordered):

In toys, top sellers included the Eyeclops night vision stealth goggles, Blokus classic board game and Wild Planet’s Hyper Dash.

Top sellers in consumer electronics included Samsung’s 52-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD HDTV with RED Touch of colour, the Apple iPod touch 8 GB (2nd Generation) and the Acer Aspire One 8.9-inch netbook (1.6 GHz Intel Atom N270 processor, 1 GB RAM, 160 GB hard drive, XP Home, 6 cell battery), sapphire blue.

Nintendo Wii dominated the top sellers in video games and hardware including the Wii console, the Wii remote controller and the Wii nunchuk controller.

The top-selling items in the Sports & Outdoors Store included the Razor A Kick scooter, Victorinox Swiss Army Champion Plus pocket knife and Klean Kanteen sports cap.

Jewelry top sellers included a 14-karat white gold Journey Curve pendant (1/2 cttw, H colour, I1 clarity), the platinum, round, diamond 4-prong stud earrings (1 cttw, G-H colour, VS2 clarity) and the sterling silver marcasite & garnet 18-inch glass heart pendant.

Top-selling watches included the Invicta men’s Pro Diver stainless-steel watch, Citizen’s Eco-Drive men’s Chronograph Canvas watch and Movado’s Juro stainless-steel watch for men.

Top sellers in the Beauty Store included the Sephora Brand Ultimate Blockbuster – collector’s edition makeup palette, Bare Escentuals Mineral Veil and Sephora’s Piiink So Belle multi-use makeup palette.

In DVDs, top sellers included “Wall-E,” “The Dark Knight” for Blu-ray and “The Dark Knight.”

Top sellers in books included “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” by J.K. Rowling (standard edition, hardcover), “Eclipse” by Stephenie Meyer (The Twilight Saga, book 3, hardcover) and “Breaking Dawn” by Stephenie Meyer (The Twilight Saga, book 4, hardcover).

In music, top sellers included “Fearless” by Taylor Swift, “And Winter Came” by Enya and the “Twilight” soundtrack.

Top sellers ordered from Amazon Mobile web and TextBuyIt include Monopoly Here and Now World, the Nintendo Wii and “Wall-E” (three-disc special edition + digital copy and BD Live) for Blu-ray.

The top-selling home and garden items included the Oster 4207 electric wine opener, Vinturi Essential wine aerator and the Cuisinart CSB-76 SmartStick hand blender.

Top sellers in apparel and accessories included the Kenneth Cole Reaction men’s Eden wool pea coat, the AK Anne Klein women’s double-breasted Pea coat with hood, and Columbia Sportswear’s Trinity bomber jacket.

Popular shoes and handbags at Amazon.com and Endless.com include crocs Mammoth clog, Bearpaw women’s T410 12-inch boot and Steve Madden women’s Bonanza tall shafted flat boot.

Top-sellers in health and personal care included the Groom Mate Platinum XL nose and ear hair trimmer, the Anti-Snore and the Natrol-Carb Intercept with phase 2.

Top-selling items in Amazon’s Gourmet Food Store included the Taste of Italy gift basket, the Holiday Cheer gift basket and the Create-a-Treat gingerbread house kit, deluxe model.

Top sellers in home improvement included the Stanley 95-155 3-in-1 tripod LED flashlight, Rockwell RK9000 Jawhorse and Toro 38361 power shovel 7.5-amp electric snow thrower.

The top-selling products in the Automotive Parts & Accessories Store included the Bulldog remote starter with keyless entry, Deltran’s SuperSmart Battery Tender Plus 12-volt 1.25-amp battery charger and the Wagan heated seat cushion.

Top-selling items in the Baby Store included the Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube, Cloud b Twilight Constellation night light and Baby Einstein’s Takealong Tunes.

In software, the top sellers included Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007, Norton Antivirus 2009 and Microsoft Office 2008 for Mac Home & Student Edition.

Top-selling items in Amazon’s Grocery Store included Numi’s Bouquet Bamboo gift set with clear teapot and nine flowering teas, Gloria Jean’s coffees, K-Cup, flavored coffee variety for Keurig Brewers and Haribo gummi candy Gold-Bears.

