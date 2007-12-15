Harry Potter And The $4 Million Book (AMZN)

How well is Amazon doing? Well enough to spend millions on a publicity stunt: Yesterday the company paid $3.98 million for a single copy of “The Tales of Beedle the Bard,” written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

So what do you get when you spend $4 million on a book? Well, you get one of only seven copies in existence, “written in an Italian handmade notebook, bound in brown Moroccan leather and embellished with five individually hand-chased hallmarked sterling silver ornaments and mounted moonstones.” (The book, for those not versed in Potter lore, is one that Albus Dumbledore gave to Hermoine in the “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows.”) The proceeds from the auction will go towards Rowling’s charity, The Children’s Voice.

It’s unclear as to what Amazon plans to do with the book, aside sending out press releases about it. They set up a discussion thread and a web page for the book, which must be thrilling for the seven people that can read the book. We don’t imagine you’ll see it on a Kindle anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.