Amazon Paid $1.6 Million Last Year To Keep Jeff Bezos Safe

Here’s a nice little nugget about Jeff Bezos’ compensation from Amazon, via Footnoted’s Michelle Leder.



Amazon’s proxy statement reveals Amazon paid Bezos a paltry salary of $81,840, but his security detail came to $1.6 million for the year. (That’s actually a $100,000 drop from the year before, but it’s still pretty high.)

In a filing Amazon explains the cost, saying, “We believe that the amount of the reported security expenses is especially reasonable in light of Mr. Bezos’ low salary and the fact that he has never received any stock-based compensation.”

He owns 20% of Amazon, so he doesn’t need small sums of stock, and he doesn’t really need a big salary.

