REPORT: Amazon Is In Talks With Companies About An Online Pay TV Service

AP Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon may be in the early stages of an online pay TV service, according to The Wall Street Journal. The retail giant has approached three entertainment companies to talk about the possibility of licensing their channels.

While this service is still under consideration, it would provide live TV channels similar to the ones found on cable or satellite TV. A set-top box may still be under development, according the same report.

One possible reason for this still being under consideration is that Amazon would need to pay a hefty fee since licensing content is expensive. That was one of the reasons why Intel ended up selling its Web TV product to Verizon today.

Amazon’s project appears to still be in the preliminary stages. Meanwhile, we already know Sony, Google, and Apple have had similar talks with media companies about delivering content over the Web.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.