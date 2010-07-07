Amazon Can Really Hurt The Nook Thanks To A New Patent

Amazon has just won a new patent that spells big trouble for Barnes & Noble’s Nook, Engadget reports.



Amazon has patented the ability to have an e-ink display and an LCD display on the same e-reader. Here’s the exact wording from the patent (.pdf), via Engadget:

A handheld electronic device comprising: a housing; an electronic paper display disposed in the housing and having a first surface area; and a liquid crystal display (LCD) disposed in the housing proximate the electronic paper display, the LCD having a second surface area that is smaller than the first surface area of the electronic paper display.

Amazon hasn’t said what it will do with this patent, but it certainly gives it an advantage in the e-reader war.

