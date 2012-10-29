Amazon Paid This Exec $325,000 Not To Work For Google, But He's Doing It Anyway

Amazon says that it was going to fire a sales executive named Daniel Powers in June 2012, but decided to offer him a chance to resign with a $325,000 severance package instead.



According to Amazon, the package came with one major stipulation: Powers, who led sales of Amazon’s Web Services products, had to agree not to work for one of the company’s competitors, including Google, for 18 months.

Four months later, Powers is working for Google.

And Amazon is suing him.

In the lawsuit filing, Amazon says Powers believe he “would not be violating his obligations under the Noncompetition Agreement because he and Google had agreed on certain minimal limitations on his use of information and on his customer contacts.”

Here’s the PDF, via Geekwire, which broke the news.

