Amazon Is Giving Away 30 'Self-Improvement' Paid Apps For Free For The Next Two Days

Hey, Kindle Fire owners (or anyone who is thinking about getting a new Fire Phone): Amazon is giving away 30 “self-improvement” apps for free.

The selection covers a wide range of topics, including recipes, workout tips, games, educational stuff, and budgeting resources.

Amazon says if you download all of the apps that it’s giving away for free, you’ll be saving more than $US100. One of the apps, Language Coach, is $US9.99 by itself.

The bundle of apps will only be available for free on Thursday and Friday before they return to normal prices.

One of the complaints about Amazon’s new smartphone was that the app ecosystem wasn’t robust enough, so this move gives it an opportunity to prove that while it may not have some of the more “name brand” apps, it has plenty of its own alternatives.

Last month, Amazon had a similar two-day free window for some of its most popular apps.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

