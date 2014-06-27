Amazon Is Giving Away 31 Of Its Most Popular Paid Apps For Free For The Next Two Days

Amazon Sonic the Hedgehog and his friend

Hey, Kindle Fire owners (or anyone who is thinking about eventually getting a new Fire Phone): Amazon is giving away 31 of its most popular paid apps for free.

Amazon says if you download all of the apps that it’s giving away for free, you’ll be saving more than $US100 (one of the apps, PUZZINGO Puzzles Pro Edition is $US14.99 by itself).

The bundle of apps will only be available for free on Friday and Saturday, before they return to normal prices.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

