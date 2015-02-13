Amazon is giving away $140 worth of premium apps today for free

Hey, Kindle Fire owners (or any of the few people who own a Fire Phone): Amazon is giving away 37 premium apps for free.
One of the apps — Travel Interpreter — would ordinarily cost $US9.99 by itself.
If you purchased all the apps at their regular prices, you’d be dishing out $US140 total, according to BGR’s maths.
The selection covers a wide range of topics, including games, exercise apps, travel resources, expense management, and more.
You can check out the whole bundle here.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
