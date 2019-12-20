Amazon's delivery business reveals staggering growth as it's on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages globally this year

Amazon on Thursday revealed staggering growth within its last-mile delivery business.

The company said its courier business has delivered 3.3 billion packages globally in 2019 and expects to deliver another 200 million parcels before the end of the year, bringing its 2019 total to an estimated 3.5 billion packages.

By comparison UPS shipped 5.2 billion packages and documents in 2018.

Amazon also provided new data on its network of third-party courier companies, which Amazon calls delivery service partners.

Amazon launched a search in mid-2018 for new delivery service partners that could hire and manage teams of drivers delivering packages to Amazon customers.

The company hired more than 100 new partners within the first year, according to figures the company previously provided to Business Insider.

Now, the company employs more than 800 delivery service partners who manage 75,000 drivers, Amazon said Thursday.

Those drivers work out of buildings – or, in some cases, tents – called delivery stations. These stations are the last stop for packages between Amazon distribution centres and customers’ homes.

Amazon said Thursday that it now has 150 delivery stations that employ more than 90,000 logistics workers, who earn a minimum of $US15 per hour along with benefits packages.

“Amazon’s transportation network is built on a foundation of 20 years of operations and logistics experience, an unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovation, and talented teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations. “Thanks to these great teams we’ve delivered 3.3 billion customer packages worldwide this year, and are on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages by the end of the year. These are big milestones on behalf of our customers.”

Amazon’s delivery service partners are just one piece of Amazon’s last-mile network. The company also employs drivers directly and relies on independent contractors hired through its Flex program.

