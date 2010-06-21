Amazon Owns A Patent On Facebook

Amazon (AMZN) just won a patent on “social networks” and a description from the abstract makes the patent sound like a real threat to Facebook:



“Users can identify other users based on their affiliations with particular schools or other organisations. The system also provides a mechanism for a user to selectively establish contact relationships or connections with other users, and to grant permissions for such other users to view personal information of the user.”

But here’s the thing: Facebook also owns a patent crucial to modern social networking. And so does Mark Pincus, the founder of FarmVille-maker, Zynga. And so does the founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman.

Way back in 1997, a social network called Six Degrees filed won a patent on a social network service that, according to The Facebook Effect, ” maintains a database, enables a member to create an account, then encourages him or her to invite others to connect to their network via email.”

In 2003, Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman bought the patent for $700,000. Both are now investors in Facebook.

Then, in February of this year, Facebook patented a “method for displaying a news feed in a social network environment.”

If lawyers want to get aggressive, there may be some licensing fees to work out between these three parties and a whole bunch of others. (We hope not.)

But what all this gets at is how ideas are nice – nice to come up with, nice to own – but it’s the execution that matters.

