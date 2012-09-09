Amazon Comes To Its Senses -- Will Allow New Kindle Owners To Pay Not To See Ads

Oh, and ads. You’ll have to watch ads.

Photo: YouTube

Everyone was bewildered and disappointed to learn that the exciting new lineup of Kindles from Amazon would come with advertisements that users couldn’t opt out of.Amazon, it seemed, had just fired a missile right at Apple by offering excellent iPad alternatives for much less than the iPad.



But then came the news about the ads.

This seemed distinctly un-Amazon-like (Amazon obsesses about delighting customers, not annoying them). And it also seemed, well, icky.

But now, thankfully, comes news that Amazon has decided to let Kindle Fire HD customers buy their way out of ads for $15.

That’s a smart move.

The truth, of course, is that almost no one will opt out of the ads.

Why not?

Because users won’t realise that they can turn off the ads, will be too lazy to turn off the ads, or, most likely, won’t want to turn off the ads.

(The ads look cool, and people will get used to them quickly. And, knowing Amazon, they’ll probably be helpful. And get folks to buy more stuff).

But having the option to turn off the ads will silence everyone appalled by the idea that Amazon will shove ads down people’s throats while perfect Apple and Google won’t.

So it’s very much the right move.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Ruins Kindle Fire Launch By Forcing Users To Watch Ads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.