Amazon just bankrolled a new show called 'I Love Dick' from the woman who secured its first Emmy

Amazon just greenlit the pilot for “I Love Dick,” a new comedy from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway.

Variety describes the pilot as a “highbrow comedy” that’s adapted from a Chris Kraus psycho-sexual novel that was published in 1977. The book is about a married couple’s infatuation with a professor named Dick, set in Texas.

Soloway previously created “Transparent,” the Amazon original series that put the company on the TV map when it snagged two Golden Globes and an Emmy in 2015. “Transparent” is a family comedy-drama that starred Jeffrey Tambor as the patriarch who transitions, late in life, from a man to a woman.

This year, “Mozart in the Jungle,” another Amazon series, beat out “Transparent” in route to two Golden Globe wins of its own.

The pilot for “I Love Dick” will be directed by Jill Soloway and written by Sarah Gubbins.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

