How Amazon saved 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston's new show

Amazon has yet to save a series after it’s been canceled — like other streaming services Hulu, Yahoo, and Netflix — but it’s now taking rescuing to a new level. It’s going forward on a show that didn’t even get past the pilot stage at CBS.

“Sneaky Pete,” which is executive produced by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, has been greenlit to series by Amazon, according to a company press release.

Previously, CBS developed the series and produced the pilot, which stars Giovanni Ribisi. In the end, the network decided to pass.

According to Vulture, Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind “Sneaky Pete,” refused to give up on the series after CBS dumped it. Sony found a possible new home at Amazon, but the pilot would need some reworking.

AdWeek reported that the changes were as minimal as two pivotal new scenes and a few re-shot scenes that transformed the show from a good procedural (a show that has a story of the week) to a much deeper, darker series.

On “Sneaky Pete,” Ribisi stars as Marius, a con man who, after leaving prison, takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cell mate, Pete. He moves in with Pete’s unsuspecting family and is roped into the family’s bail bond business and becomes a skip tracer (someone who finds a fugitive).

Marin Ireland (“Side Effects”), Margo Martindale (“The Millers”), Peter Gerety (“Prime Suspect”), Libe Barer (“Parenthood”), and Shane McRae (“Still Alice”) also star on “Sneaky Pete.” Plus, Cranston makes a special appearance.

David Shore (“House”), Erin Gunn (“Battle Creek”), and James Degus (“All the Way”) also serve as executive producers alongside Cranston.

The “Sneaky Pete” pilot is available to view now on Amazon. The series will premiere in 2016.

Watch the trailer below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

