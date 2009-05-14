Amazon Opens Kindle Blog Publishing Program To Anyone

Amazon (AMZN) has opened its Kindle blog publishing program to anyone, TechCrunch reports. Previously, it was a closed program. You can create a payment account, log in, plug in your feed, and preview it here.



Amazon will set the price “based on what we deem is a fair value for customers,” and will keep 70% of the revenue, according to TechCrunch. (You can’t give away your blog for free — that’s part of how Amazon doesn’t lose money on wireless fees.)

Of course, Kindle owners can still go to your blog for free using the device’s Web browser. But Amazon is hoping that people will pay for the convenience of an automatic feed.

Combine that lousy consumer value proposition with the Kindle’s small userbase, and that’s very small earnings, probably — but better than nothing.

