Amazon Just Opened A 3D Printed Products Store To Bring You Countless Customisation Options

Amazon just launched a new store for 3D printed products, which has over 200 listings that can be customised by material, colour, style, text, or size.

The marketplace includes jewelry, toys, iPhone cases, home-goods, personalised bobble heads, and, yes, cufflinks, among other things.

Amazon isn’t actually printing anything itself, but merely connecting consumers with companies that specialize in 3D printing, like Mixee Labs, Sculpteo, and 3DLT.

Price-wise, there’s quite a range: You can get a small, metal T-Rex head for nearly $US200, but a 3D bobble-head designed to look like you will only set you back $US30.

“The online customer shopping experience will be redefined through 3D printing,” Clément Moreau, CEO and co-founder of Sculpteo, said in Amazon’s press release. “With 3D printing, a customer’s wants are no longer limited to what is in stock but instead by what they can imagine.”

Amazon’s new store closely follows eBay’s efforts at breaking into the 3D printed space. The company launched the eBay Exact app in early July, but it only offered roughly 20 products to customise.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

