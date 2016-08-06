BEHOLD Amazon One -- the first cargo aeroplane with that famous Amazon smile

Behold Amazon One — the first-ever cargo plane to bear the online retailer’s logo on the side, and the boldest representation yet of its ambitions around taking over package-delivery logistics.

Amazon One is a converted Boeing 737, operated by Amazon partner Atlas Air. Amazon says in a press release that it’s leasing 40 planes in total, with 11 of those totally dedicated to hauling around packages on the company’s behalf. This is just the first to bear the company’s name on the sides.

It’s all in good fun: Amazon One will make its debut at Seattle’s annual Seafair Air Show parade. It also doubles as a very public show of confidence from Amazon in its ability to handle package delivery in-house, without relying as much on outside parties like UPS or FedEx.

Also of note: “Prime Air,” as displayed proudly on the side of Amazon One, is also the name of Amazon’s forthcoming drone delivery service.

As a nice little easter egg, Amazon says that Amazon One’s tail actually bears a prime number, N1997A — in tribute to the Amazon Prime premiere membership program. 1997 was also the year of Amazon’s IPO, so take that as you will.

