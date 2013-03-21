Amazon On The $99 Kindle Fire Tablet: 'It's Not Happening'

Jay Yarow
Jeff Bezos

So much for all that!

Amazon is not doing a $99 Kindle Fire tablet, the company tells us: “It’s not happening–we are already at the lowest price points possible for that hardware.”

Previously, TechCrunch had passed along a rumour that Amazon was going to release a $99 tablet, which would have been extremely disruptive.

It looks like that’s just not feasible right now for Amazon.

