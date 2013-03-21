Amazon On The $99 Kindle Fire Tablet: 'It's Not Happening'

So much for all that!
Amazon is not doing a $99 Kindle Fire tablet, the company tells us: “It’s not happening–we are already at the lowest price points possible for that hardware.”
Previously, TechCrunch had passed along a rumour that Amazon was going to release a $99 tablet, which would have been extremely disruptive.
It looks like that’s just not feasible right now for Amazon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.