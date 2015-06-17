Amazon might start paying normal people to deliver its packages

In its constant quest for speedier delivery, Amazon is considering paying normal people to deliver packages as part of a crowdsourced delivery program, sources tell The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Bessinger.

The service — internally called “On My Way” — would recruit retailers in urban areas to store packages, and then regular people wanting to make deliveries could use an app to see where to pick up and drop off goods as they were going about their day.

Bessinger’s sources warn that Amazon is considering the program but that its efforts could end up getting tabled.

After all, there are a lot of big challenges. It’s unclear who would be responsible if packages disappear or get damaged and the company would have to strike a balance between paying people enough to deliver that they felt incentive to do so, without breaking the bank (for example, it costs UPS about ~$US8 to delivery a package).

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

