Amazon Users Are Using Reviews Of This Creepy London Olympic Mascot Toy To criticise The Games

The Olympics’ mascots, “Wenlock” and “Mandeville”, have drawn some derision for one unusual feature — the fact that their eye is an enormous camera.



Yes, it seems somewhat perverse in a city where CCTV-camera’s are near ubiquitous to give children a cuddly toy that is basically a CCTV camera, but apparently that’s what Olympic officials decided to do.

Now we’ve been pointed to the hilarious reviews featured on the Amazon.co.uk page where you can buy “Wenlock” dressed as a police officer. There’s 48 very negative reviews so far, some of which are extremely creative:

Photo: Amazon.co.uk

