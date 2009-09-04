Amazon Offers To Redeliver Deleted Orwell Books Or $30 Refund

To make up for forcibly deleting copies of two George Orwell books, Amazon (AMZN) is offering to redeliver the books to those users, or a $30 Amazon gift certificate, The WSJ reports.



In an email to customers, Amazon says, via the Journal:

As you were one of the customers impacted by the removal of “Nineteen 80-Four” from your Kindle device in July of this year, we would like to offer you the option to have us re-deliver this book to your Kindle along with any annotations you made. You will not be charged for the book. If you do not wish to have us re-deliver the book to your Kindle, you can instead choose to receive an Amazon.com electronic gift certificate or check for $30.

In July 2009, Amazon deleted copies of Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm,” as the party that sold those books were doing so illegally.

Customers were not happy, and a student filed a suit against Amazon saying, because of the company’s action, he lost notes he had made for the class. Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos later apologized for the incident.

