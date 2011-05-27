Amazon Offers Colossal 4G Phone Discounts For Memorial Day Weekend

Photo: AP
If you’ve been thinking about picking up a 4G phone, your time has come.Amazon has gone nuts again, putting up unbelievable discounts on the hottest new phones (with two-year contracts, of course).
Amazon is offering up our favourite 4G phone for Verizon for $120.00 off the retail price. You read that right.
And they’re offering our favourite Android phone, period, for $150.00 off.
The Google Nexus S 4G is $49.99 (retail: $199.99)
The HTC Thunderbolt is $129.99 (retail $249.99)
The Samsung Infuse 4G is $129.99 (retail $199.99)
The T-Mobile G2x (dual core madness) is $99.99 (retail $199.99)
The HTC Inspire 4G is $0.01 (retail $99.99)
Plus many more. If you’re in the market for a 4G phone, you have to check this out.
(via BGR)
