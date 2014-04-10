Amazon Now Streams More Video Than Hulu [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Ad Age reports that Amazon’s streaming video service, Prime Instant Video, has now overtaken TV-network owned site Hulu to be the third most-streamed video service in the U.S., trailing only YouTube and Netflix. Ad Age came to its conclusion using data from Qwilt, which found that Prime Instant Video accounted for 3% of all bandwidth used to stream video in the U.S., behind Netflix’s 57.5% and YouTube’s 16.9%.

ABC News promoted its Senior Vice President James Goldston to president after the department’s previous president, Ben Sherwood, was tapped to replace Anne Sweeney as president of the ABC/Disney Television Group.

Hulu head of original programming development Charlotte Koh is leaving the company.

Dstillery appointed Paul Cushman as strategic adviser. Cushman was previously vice president of sales and business development for Drawbridge and head of sales of Yahoo! Mobile.

Timberland named the media agency Assembly its agency of record.

The rapper Heems (formerly of Das Racist) made a bizarre and also incredible Japanese ad for Vitamin Water trumpeting New York’s remix culture of merging artifacts from two different places into one new cultural creation (a la the “ramen burger”). The idea (I think) is that Vitamin Water is combining coconut water with the vitamin B6.

Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy says there will always be a need for the 30-second TV spot, adding that for his company’s strategies to be effective, “We need both carpet bombing which is advertising during events with large audiences and snipers who go directly to the right approach [using digital].”

Facebook is changing its much-despised right rail ads so that they will be bigger, but there will be fewer of them. Facebook says that early tests of its new design, which will roll out later this month, show that users engage with the ads three times as often.

