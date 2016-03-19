Amazon now owns 10% of an aeroplane leasing company

Amazon is now part owner of an aircraft leasing company, according to new regulatory filings.

The filings submitted Friday show Amazon owning 9.99% of Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), the company it agreed to lease 20

Boeing 767 widebody freighter aircrafts from last week.

ATSG saw its stock jump almost 5% in after hours trading following the filing. Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The ownership stake comes about a week after the deal between ATSG and Amazon was made public. As part of the deal, ATSG granted Amazon the right to buy up to 19.9% of its stock over the next five years.

The news is just the latest in a series of moves by Amazon that shows its wider ambitions at building its own in-house shipping and logistics service.

It recently registered Amazon China as an ocean freight forwarder, and bought thousands of its own, Amazon-branded trailer trucks, while calling itself a “transportation service provider” for the first time in its annual report.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.