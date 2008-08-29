Amazon: No New Kindle In 2008 (AMZN)

Saving up for Kindle 2.0? You’ve got some time. New York Times writer Brad Stone interrupted his vacation to pick up the phone and actually ask Amazon PR dude Craig Berman when he could buy one of the new Kindles we’ve heard so much about recently:



“Don’t believe everything you read,” Mr. Berman said. “There’s a lot of rumour and speculation about the Kindle. One thing I can tell you for sure is that there will be no new version of the Kindle this year. A new version is possible sometime next year at the earliest.”

Mr. Berman declined to speculate about the new model or if it will be aimed at a particular audience – though the $5.5 billion textbook market, and all those heavy student backpacks, certainly seems like an appealing target for e-book publishers.

