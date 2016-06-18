Amazon just released new TV show pilots -- here's the one you need to watch

Amazon Studios/TriStar Television

From left, Jeffrey Omura, Corey Cott, Lauren Ambrose on 'The Interestings.'

Adapted from Meg Wolitzer's critically acclaimed 'New York Times' best-selling novel, 'The Interestings' stars 'Six Feet Under' actress Lauren Ambrose and follows her group of artistic friends in three different decades.

There's so much potential in 'The Interestings.' The casting is great. The sets are beautiful and really capture their respective decades. And there's always some innate curiosity in how the relationships of young friends can change, sour, get stronger, and even end over years. But 'The Interestings' pilot was too in a rush to let that play out.

There are so many time shifts in the one hour that we never really get to sit in any part of the story. Worst of all, we don't really get to know the friends well in the early years. And as kids, they're pretty mean to others and elitist. So if we don't quite like or know them, then we need to know why they stuck together over the years.

We also need to feel more connected to Ambrose's Jules as the show's central character. It's possible. She was the awkward outsider who broke into the summer camp's most popular and talented crew. But instead of really getting attached to her, we jump to the future to meet a jaded version of her.

The younger years comprise probably the show's weakest storyline, but something really bad happened that caused a rift in the crew and one of them was on the run from the police. That's where the story gets good, in the later years, as he returns home and we wonder what the hell could've happened.

Should it get a full season? Maybe. We believe the story problems can be sorted out if it gets more episodes and it's given some room to breathe.

Grade: B-