'Lost' Writer Has A New Show Coming To Amazon Next Year

“Lost” executive producer and writer Carlton Cuse has been busy since the series ended with TV hits “Bates Motel” and “The Strain.”

Next year, he’ll add another show to that list, an hour-long civil war series called “Point of Honour,” but it will be streaming on Amazon.

Amazon Studios announced seven new series Tuesday morning which will debut on Amazon Instant Video next year in the US, UK, and Germany.

“Point of Honour” will star Nathan Parsons (“True Blood”), Annabelle Stephenson (“Revenge”), and Riley Voelkel (“The Newsroom”).

Cuse will write the pilot episode and serve as one of three executive producers along with Randall Wallace (“Braveheart”) and Barry Jossen (“Sex and the City”).

Here’s the full description of the series via Amazon:

“At the start of the Civil War, a Virginia family, led by their West Point bred son, John Rhodes (played by Nathan Parsons, True Blood

), makes the controversial decision to defend the South while freeing all of their slaves. At battle against his northern brethren and his best friend and brother-in-law Robert Sumner (played by Christopher O’Shea, Baby Daddy), John leaves his three strong-willed sisters at home to run the plantation that is now without a free labour source. The choice to protect the life they have always known and defend the moral high ground will pit the family against one another and test their strength, courage and love.”

In addition to the show from Cuse, Amazon will debut new series from Ridley Scott, Frank Spotnitz (“The X-Files”) and Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”).

The premiere episode will debut sometime in early 2015 on Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Instant Video, for free. Viewers will vote on whether or not they want to see the show made into a full series.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

