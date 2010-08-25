Amazon Puts Out Another Bogus Press Release On The Kindle

Photo: Associated Press

Amazon put out another press release on Kindle sales today.The Kindle is selling really well, the company wants you to know.



It’s the best selling product on Amazon.com, the company wants you to know.

Amazon would NOT like you to know what that means.

Amazon does NOT want to tell you how many Kindles it’s actually selling. It doesn’t want want you to know if it sold 100,000, or 1 million Kindles.

We’re sick of it.

Just tell us how many of the things you’ve sold already, Amazon!

