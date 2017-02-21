Amazon's new £40 Fire TV Stick lets you search for programmes with your voice

Amazon has updated its TV streaming gadget, the Fire TV Stick, in the UK.

The new version costs £39.99 and, for the first time, comes with an Alexa-enabled remote. It will ship in the UK from April 6 and is open for pre-orders today. It will also be available from Dixons Carphone, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco, Maplin, and Shop Direct.

Customers will be able to search for programmes across 7,000 apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Prime Video using their voice.

Tapping the microphone symbol on the remote will activate Alexa, with voice commands including “go back 30 seconds” or “find suspense thrillers.” Amazon has offered a voice-enabled remote control for the Fire TV Stick in the past, but it was only available in the US.

Amazon The new Fire TV Stick.

The new stick is faster, with a quad-core processor and support for 802.11ac WiFi, which Amazon claims make the device “30% faster” than previous versions.

While the all-new Fire TV Stick is cheaper than previous versions, if you count the fact a remote control’s included in the price, Amazon’s not offering a discount to Prime members this time round.

