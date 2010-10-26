Amazon: New, Cheaper Kindle Has Already Beat Last Year's Christmas Sales

Here’s another ambiguous sales dump from Amazon, which still has never disclosed how many Kindle e-readers it has actually sold.



Amazon just said it has already moved more units of this year’s cheaper Kindle in October alone than it sold last year’s more expensive Kindle during the entire holiday shopping season.

And: “During the past 30 days, Amazon.com customers purchased more Kindle books than print books–hardcover and paperback combined–for the top 10, 25, 100, and 1,000 bestselling books on Amazon.com.”

It’s hard to be too impressed without knowing the actual numbers, but also anecdotally, we’ve already seen a bunch of the new Kindles in use. So it looks like the new, lower prices are working for Amazon.

