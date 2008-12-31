Amazon, Netflix Top Holiday Customer Satisfaction Rankings (AMZN)

We’re late holiday shoppers at Alley Insider and Amazon.com (AMZN) bails us out every year, so it’s no suprise to see the online retailer topped Forsee Results’s survey of customer satisfaction.

According to MediaMemo, Amazon was the only 2007 top 5 retailer to improve its rating. Brick and mortar stores Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), JC Penney and Staples also seem to have imporved their standing on the Web.

