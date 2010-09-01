Amazon Wants To Copy Netflix's Streaming Subscription Business, But Content Companies Aren't Playing Nice

Photo: Associated Press

Amazon is reaching out to big content companies about securing the rights to television shows and movies so it can offer its own Netflix-like subscription streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reports.Amazon wants to get its service launched in time for the holidays, but so far it looks it is getting no takers, says the Journal.



Amazon already offers movies and TV shows through the Internet, but users pay on per show basis. This would be a subscription service. Amazon might even bundle it with Amazon Prime.

TV shows and movies are hot property for tech companies nowadays. Apple, Google, and now Amazon are all interested in trying to secure broader rights to distribute content from big TV networks and movie studios at lower prices.

We’ll see how this plays out, but so far the content companies have stood pretty firm trying to protect their turf. After watching the music industry get destroyed, they’re understandably weary about teaming up with any tech company to lower prices for consumers.

