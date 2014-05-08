Amazon, Netflix, Google And Others Put Pressure On FCC Over Net Neutrality

The pressure on the FCC to maintain net neutrality continues to mount.

In a letter directed to the chairman and commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, tech companies expressed their disapproval of the proposals that are expected to be put forward regarding net neutrality.

The letter claims that letting Internet service providers place technical and financial limitations on tech companies could pose a “grave danger to the Internet.”

While the FCC has tried to argue that it won’t put the “open Internet” at risk, tech companies aren’t taking that chance.

Last week, a number of tech companies visited Washington, D.C., to argue their case for net neutrality, GigaOm’s Janko Roettgers reported.

With this letter, the number and size of tech companies publicly fighting for net neutrality has increased drastically. While more than 50 companies signed, just the first page of signatories alone contains giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Netflix, and Facebook.

We’ve embedded the letter below:

(Via GigaOm)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.