Amazon is rolling out its parcel pickup service at Myer under a new partnership

Myer teamed up with Amazon to launch a network of Amazon Hub parcel delivery services at 21 of its stores.

These will be available at Myer stores across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Amazon Hub first launched in Australia in 2019.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Myer has teamed up with Amazon to provide another parcel collection option for customers.

Myer is rolling out Amazon Hub parcel pickup points at the counters of 21 of its stores, which will be available from Wednesday, September 9.

Amazon Hub launched in Australia in November 2019 and involves two pickup options: either through lockers or selected counters.

Lockers are available in Commonwealth Bank branches, Victorian Authorised Newsagents Association locations and in Stockland Shopping Centres.

The Myer and Amazon partnership is designed to get the most out of both online and offline retail platforms. It gives Amazon customers another delivery option and provides them the opportunity to grab a little something extra when heading into Myer stores.

To access Amazon Hub’s services at Myer, you need to start by selecting items from the Amazon website. Upon checkout, select the Myer store you want your parcel delivered to. Once the parcel arrives, you’ll get an email notification with a unique code to present to the store when you want to collect it. And you have seven days to pick it up from the store.

Amazon Australia’s Director of Operations Craig Fuller said in a statement the partnership provides an alternative delivery site for customers.

“Not only does it provide our customers with more control, but it enables them to enjoy a quick and simple pickup experience at Myer’s network of conveniently located stores,” he said.

Amazon Hub will be available in Myer stores across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, including Chatswood, Sydney City, Chadstone, Brisbane and Adelaide. It comes on top of Myer’s own online store and Click and Collect service.

Myer Chief Customer Officer Geoff Ikin said in a statement the partnership provides more convenience to customers.

“It’s solution led thinking for time poor customers, who can access Myer’s great range of services and brands that we believe Amazon customers will take advantage of when collecting their parcel. So for the customer, for Myer and for Amazon it’s a win-win scenario,” he said.

There are also plans to expand the Amazon Hub network into more Myer Stores before Christmas, including regional locations.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.