Amazon Is Sending A Non-Negotiable Music Contract To Small Publishers Before Launching Its Streaming-Music Service

Amazon might be asking small music publishers to sign non-negotiable contracts in preparation for a streaming-music service, according to a source and contract acquired by Digital Music News.

There have recently been rumours that Amazon is planning to launch a music service for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Digital Music News’ sources said that major labels are being offered larger sums in a separate negotiation process, whereas smaller publishers are being presented with “take it or leave it” terms.

We’ve reached out to Amazon to confirm whether the contract is real. Even if it is, it’s no guarantee that Amazon will ever actually launch a streaming service.

The contract, which publishers are being asked to sign by May 1, states the following:

“…If you provide a signed copy of thise Agreement to us or our data manager that includes any changes, additions, or deletions (handwritten or otherwise), no such changes, additions, or deletions will have any force or effect…”

Head over to Digital Music News for the full document.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

